Katcha gangsters attack business office

Our Correspondent Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 07:29am
RAHIM YAR KHAN: The Katcha robbers have increased their criminal activities once again in the neighbouring areas of the river Indus of the district, especially in Sadiqabad tehsil.

On Tuesday, they attacked the e-commerce/software office in Ahmedpur Lama town of Sadiqabad tehsil. Luckily, more than two dozen employees of the office remained unhurt in the attack.

Faizan Elahi, a resident of Ahmedpur Lama, told journalists that he was running an online business in the town. On Monday at 3:30am, an unidentified person threw a hand-grenade from a side wall of this office.

They all were survived the attack but their vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, parked in the courtyard were badly damaged.

Elahi said the criminals involved in grenade attack were calling him repeatedly and demanding a ransom of Rs50m.

Elahi said his employees were facing threats from the robbers.

Meanwhile, a member of the Lund gang has claimed responsibility for the grenade attack on the e-commerce office.

Mujeeb Lund, in his video message shared on social media, said he was demanding a ransom of Rs50m from Faizan the for last one month. But when Faizan did not pay the ransom amount, they attacked his office.

Mujeeb issued a threat to attack Faizan’s office with a rocket launcher again.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

