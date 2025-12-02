Bulls toss index above 168,000 mark

KARACHI: Signs of political turbulence are rising as the federal government hints at imposing governor’s rule in PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid a worsening law and order situation driven by escalating terrorist attacks.

Yet equity investors remained unfazed, extending the market’s winning streak for a fourth straight session and pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index beyond the 168,000-point barrier on Monday.

Topline Securities reported that the index closed at 168,062.19, up 1,384.50 points or 0.83 per cent.

It swung between an intraday high of 168,246 and a low of 166,024, with sentiment lifted by sustained institutional buying reflected in NCCPL data.

Hub Power, Oil and Gas Development Company, Lucky Cement, Mari Petroleum and MCB Bank collectively contributed around 622 points to the rally.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, said the PSX opened December on a firm footing, extending last week’s bullish momentum as investors strengthened equity positions. Energy stocks led the surge on expectations of a circular debt–related payment this week. Inflation also provided relief, with CPI easing to 6.1pc in November from 6.2pc in October, helped by stabilised supply chains and lower perishable food prices.

Market activity remained robust. Trading volumes jumped 24pc to 735.5 million shares, while the traded value rose 10pc to Rs46.1 billion. First National Equities Ltd topped the volume chart with 70 million shares.

Analysts expect the bullish trend to continue, with the index poised to test fresh all-time highs next week. However, they caution that the 164,000-165,000 band remains the first key support zone.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025