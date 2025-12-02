Pakistan witnesses 200pc increase in HIV infections in 15 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has become one of the fastest-growing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) epidemics in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region with new infections rising by 200pc over the last 15 years - from 16,000 in 2010 to 48,000 in 2024.

This information as shared with participants of a walk organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNAIDS on World AIDS Day.

While HIV predominantly affected high-risk groups in the past, it is now spreading to children, spouses and the wider community due to unsafe blood management and injection practices, gaps in infection prevention and control, a lack of HIV testing during antenatal care, unprotected sexual activity, stigma and limited access to HIV services.

Under the theme “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response”, WHO and UNAIDS joined forces with Pakistan’s Ministry of Health to mark the day.

“The discrimination, the stigma, and this disease cannot be curtailed only by us. It has to be the communities; it has to be the health regulatory authorities…We need everyone involved to end unsafe practices for injections and blood transfusions. We need to educate people. We need to take our clinicians onboard as well. All of us, together, can achieve our goals. We need to give the children and the adults of Pakistan the healthy future they deserve, which is HIV-free,” said Director General Health Ministry Dr Ayesha Isani.

It is estimated that 350,000 people are living with HIV in Pakistan, but almost eight in 10 persons affected do not know their status. Children are increasingly affected with new cases among those aged 0-14 years surging from 530 cases in 2010 to 1,800 in 2023.

Over the last decade, Pakistan has increased eightfold the number of persons living with HIV who receive antiretroviral therapy (ART) – from around 6,500 in 2013 to 55,500 in 2024 – thanks to joint efforts by the government, UN entities and partners. The country has also increased the number of antiretroviral therapy centres from 13 in 2010 to 95 in 2025.

Despite progress, in 2024, only an estimated 21pc of people living with HIV knew their status in Pakistan, 16pc of them were on treatment, and 7pc had achieved viral load suppression. Over 1,100 AIDS-related deaths were reported in 2024.

“The surge in new cases and recent outbreaks that have particularly affected children - jeopardising their future and Pakistan’s future - are a stark reminder of the urgent need to intensify joint efforts and mobilise both international and domestic resources to end the public threat of AIDS for good. WHO will stand with Pakistan and partners to protect the present and future generations from HIV, leaving no one behind,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Luo Dapeng.

“Together, we can still end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, if we act with urgency, unity, and renewed commitment. Countries must make radical shifts to HIV programming and funding. The global HIV response cannot rely on domestic resources alone. The international community must renew its commitment to ending AIDS by 2030 and come together to bridge the financing gap to expand prevention, testing, treatment, and care, particularly forkey populations, women and children”, said UNAIDS Director in Pakistan, Trouble Chikoko.

In Pakistan, children have been tragically exposed to HIV through unsafe injections and blood transfusions in recent outbreaks in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroze and Pathan Colony (2025), Taunsa (2024), Mirpur Khas (2024), Jacobabad and Shikarpur (2023), and Larkana (2019). In several of these outbreaks, over 80pc of detected cases involved children.

Only 14pc of pregnant women in need of treatment receive it to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV, leaving thousands of children at risk. Among children aged 0–14 living with HIV, only 38pc are on treatment.

