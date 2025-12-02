40,000 people affected by Aids in KP, experts say

PESHAWAR: About 40,000 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been currently affected by HIV/Aids while 15 to 20 new cases are being registered on a daily basis, according to Dr Tariq Hayat Taj, the director of Provincial Aids Control Programme.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday in connection with World Aids Day, he said that 9,800 HIV patients were formally registered in the province, but a large number of people avoided testing due to stigma attached with the disease.

“The attitude of community remains one of the biggest obstacles to early diagnosis and treatment of Aids,” said Dr Tariq. He said that unqualified practitioners and illegal roadside clinics were playing a major role in spread of the virus.

He said that the disease was no longer untreatable and provincial government was providing free medication to patients. He said that reuse of syringes, especially among drug addicts, was one of the main causes of transmission of the virus.

Seminars, walks held in different districts to mark World Aids Day

Dr Tariq said that according to UN estimates, nearly 40,000 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and around 330,000 across Pakistan were currently affected by HIV/Aids.

To a question, he said that during vaccination campaigns in Peshawar, 197 transgender persons were found to be HIV-positive. He said that HIV transmission was not limited to sexual contact alone, but it could also spread through unhygienic practices, contaminated instruments and sharing needles.

“Drug addicts currently make up the highest proportion of HIV cases in the province, followed by transgender persons and sex workers. Common people are also no longer safe, as the virus is gradually spreading beyond high-risk groups,” said Dr Tariq.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 60 per cent of HIV patients were men, 30 per cent were women, and 10 per cent were transgender persons and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Unicef health specialist for KP Dr Inamullah Khan urged people to treat HIV patients with dignity and compassion. “They deserve the same respect as any other citizen,” he added.

In Bajaur, a seminar was held to mark World Aids Day and create awareness among people about the causes and prevention measures of the disease.

The event was held at district headquarters hospital Khar. Senior officials of local health department, elders and civil society members including Aids Control Programme coordinator for Malakand Dr Murtaza Khan and the acting district health officer, Dr Hayat Afridi, attended the seminar.

World Aids Day is observed every year on December 1 to inform people about its causes, treatment and prevention. The theme of this year’s World Aids Day is “overcoming disruption, transformation the Aids response.”

Speakers said on the occasion that the number of registered Aids patients in the district was 141, who were currently undergoing treatment. They said that free-of-cost treatment facilities were available for Aids patients in Bajaur.

They stressed the need for a massive and organised awareness campaign about the causes and preventive measures of Aids. They urged people to undergo testing, with free facilities available at the district headquarters hospital in Khar.

The event was followed by an awareness walk attended by health officials, elders and social activists. In Charsadda, an awareness walk was organised on the occasion of World Aids Day.

The walk was led by district president of TB Association and prominent social worker Haji Abdul Salam Arif. A large number of people including social activists, businessmen, journalists and students participated in the walk.

Speakers said on the occasion that educating people about timely diagnosis and treatment of Aids was need of the hour. They said that such awareness activities played an effective role in eliminating misconceptions prevalent in the society and promoting responsible behaviour.

They urged government and relevant institutions to make awareness programmes and health facilities more effective for prevention of Aids and rehabilitation of affected people.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025