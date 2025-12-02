CM formally launches Ehsaas Umeed Programme

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has formally launched the province-wide Ehsaas Umeed Programme, designed to support individuals with severe disabilities across the province.

Under the initiative, 10,000 persons with significant disabilities will receive a monthly stipend of Rs5,000 each, according to an official statement issued here on Monday.

The programme, which covers the period from January to June 2026, will cost the provincial government a total of Rs300 million during the current fiscal year.

As part of another welfare initiative, the chief minister also handed over 23 newly-procured vehicles to the director of social welfare, aimed at providing free transport facility to students enrolled in the 54 special education institutions operating under the administrative control of the department.

The vehicles have been purchased at a total cost of Rs377 million.

A ceremony marking the formal launch of Ehsaas Umeed and the inauguration of the transport fleet was held on Monday at the Special Education Complex in Hayatabad, where Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was the chief guest.

The programme was also attended by secretary of the social welfare department Syed Nazar Hussain Shah and senior officials of the department.

During the briefing, officials said the Ehsaas Umeed Programme placed primary focus on individuals living with severe disabilities.

They said financial assistance under the scheme would be transferred directly to beneficiaries, through biometric verification to ensure transparency and accuracy.

The officials said the selection of eligible recipients would be carried out through the Zakat Management Information System.

They also highlighted the transport initiative, noting that the newly-purchased vehicles included 12 mini-buses and 11 vans, aimed at facilitating daily commute for children enrolled in special education schools.

The officials said that the provincial government would distribute 2,000 electric wheelchairs to persons with disabilities. In addition, 2,500 manual wheelchairs, 800 tricycles, 3,600 sewing machines, 617 hearing aids, 102 white canes, 44 crutches and 96 walkers would also be provided to individuals with disabilities across the province, at a collective cost of Rs760 million.

Chief Minister Afridi emphasised that the compassion and vision of Imran Khan for vulnerable and special-needs communities continue to guide the provincial government’s priorities.

He said that the funds available in the Zakat account should be disbursed immediately among rightful beneficiaries.

The chief minister directed authorities to ensure that assistive devices are extended to persons with disabilities residing in the merged districts as well.

He noted that the provincial government is financing all such welfare initiatives from its own resources, while more than Rs3,000 billion owed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the federal government remain unpaid.

“If the outstanding amount is released by the federation, our province will be able to deliver substantially more for its people.”

Mr Afridi criticised the federal government over “Rs5.3 trillion corruption”, saying no accountability has been carried out.

“We are delivering. We are providing relief to the people but yet criticism continues unabated,” he said.

The chief minister announced that transport facilities would soon be extended to schools in the merged districts.

He directed authorities to ensure the immediate provision of all missing facilities in special education institutions across the province.

