India orders smartphone makers to preload state-owned cyber safety app

Reuters Published December 1, 2025
Apple iPhones are seen inside India’s first Apple retail store during a media preview, a day ahead of its launch in Mumbai, India, April 17, 2023. —Reuters/File
Apple iPhones are seen inside India’s first Apple retail store during a media preview, a day ahead of its launch in Mumbai, India, April 17, 2023. —Reuters/File
India’s telecoms ministry has privately asked smartphone makers to preload all new devices with a state-owned cyber security app that cannot be deleted, a government order showed, a move likely to antagonise Apple and privacy advocates.

India is one of the world’s largest telephone markets, with more than 1.2 billion subscribers, and government figures show the app, launched in January, has helped recover more than 700,000 lost phones, including 50,000 in October alone.

Apple, which has previously locked horns with the telecoms regulator over development of a government anti-spam mobile app, is among the companies, such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi bound by the new order.

The November 28 order, seen by Reuters, gives major smartphone companies 90 days to ensure that the government’s Sanchar Saathi app is pre-installed on new mobile phones, with a provision that users cannot disable it.

For devices already in the supply chain, manufacturers should push the app to phones via software updates, the ministry said in its order, which was not made public and was sent privately to select companies.

The government said the app was essential to combat “serious endangerment” of telecom cyber security from duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers, which enable scams and network misuse.

Apple’s iOS powered an estimated 4.5 per cent of 735 million smartphones in India by mid-2025, with the rest using Android, Counterpoint Research says.

Telecom cyber security

While Apple pre-installs its own proprietary apps on phones, its internal policies prohibit installation of any government or third-party app before sale of a smartphone, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“Apple has historically refused such requests from governments,” said Tarun Pathak, a research director at Counterpoint.

“It’s likely to seek a middle ground: instead of a mandatory pre-install, they might negotiate and ask for an option to nudge users towards installing the app.”

Apple, Google, Samsung and Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comment. India’s telecoms ministry also did not respond.

A 14- to 17-digit number unique to each handset, the IMEI, or International Mobile Equipment Identity, is most commonly used to cut off network access for phones reported to have been stolen.

The government app allows users to report suspicious calls, verify IMEIs and block stolen devices through a central registry.

With more than 5 million downloads since its launch, the app has helped block more than 3.7 million stolen or lost mobile phones, while more than 30 million fraudulent connections have also been terminated.

The government says it helps prevent cyber threats and assists tracking and blocking of lost or stolen phones, helping police to trace devices, while keeping counterfeits out of the black market.

Chaman
Dec 01, 2025 12:12pm
Good move. Govt should work with mobile companies and ensure mobile is not misused
M.Saeed
Dec 01, 2025 03:39pm
".... the ministry said in its order, which was not made public and was sent privately to select companies.", then how this news is displayed here, if private?
User
Dec 01, 2025 04:25pm
Nice try! So they can skip using thrid party cyber scripts and have direct acess
User
Dec 01, 2025 04:30pm
@Chaman, No one is against gov.s' to stop missuse, but spying on normal citizens is questionable and against democracy. what, you are saying is dictatorship.
Sahail
Dec 01, 2025 06:22pm
@User, If you have nothing to hide , nothing to worry. Living in a democratic country doesn't mean that you have right to have unlimited freedom. Nation's safety comes first.
Chintamani Gokhale
Dec 01, 2025 06:33pm
People should be free to use technology for lawful purposes. They should not be free to misuse it for nefarious purposes. A law abiding citizen has nothing to fear . Crooks , obviously, will not like it.
Logic
Dec 01, 2025 06:53pm
Very good move. If China can do it, why cant...?
kamal chowkidar
Dec 01, 2025 08:57pm
@User, Spying is already happening. In which world are you in?
kamal chowkidar
Dec 01, 2025 10:35pm
Is this app available in US for loading?
Ahmed Sharif
Dec 01, 2025 11:32pm
While forcing manufacturers to pre load and prevent deletion of the app raises suspicion but aside from this the app is a good idea. PTA should also launch an app to report and block IMEI.
User
Dec 02, 2025 10:42pm
@kamal chowkidar, as @Sahil said nation's safey comes first, that's true, but we don't want another Project M around us
Wiserneighbour
Dec 03, 2025 09:51am
Good move.If people got nothing to hide,then why worry about such an App? Privacy and national security should not be at loggerheads.This is good for an average law abiding citizen.
