Immigration crackdown

Editorial Published December 1, 2025
CRACKING down on immigration — legal and illegal — has long been a top policy agenda for Donald Trump, and the recent shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., by an Afghan suspect has given the American president the opportunity to forge ahead with these aims. One of the Guard troopers has succumbed to her injuries. But while the US leader may be breathing fire against immigrants, the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is no ordinary migrant. He was a CIA asset in Afghanistan, working in an Afghan special ops unit before the Taliban takeover, and arrived in the US in 2021. His motives remain unclear, though some social media accounts suggest his brother was an IS militant, a group Lakanwal fought while working with the Americans. While the suspect, if found guilty, and any facilitators, must face the law, it would be wrong to tar all Afghans and all immigrants with the same brush.

But Mr Trump has already made up his mind. All asylum applications have been halted, while the US president has said there will be a “permanent pause” to migration from “third world countries”. He has also ordered the re-examination of green cards issued to immigrants from 19 countries. Pakistan is not on this list. Mr Trump has said he wants to keep out “migrants who undermine domestic tranquillity … [and are] non-compatible with Western Civilisation”. While every country has a right to protect its borders and take measures for internal security, the Trumpian crackdown on migrants is likely influenced by rising far-right calls across the Western world that accuse immigrants of being at the root of all problems. Where Afghans are concerned, the US and its Western partners have a duty to take in, after vetting, the individuals that worked with them in Afghanistan. As for other intending immigrants from the Global South, the gates to ‘promised lands’ in the West appear to be closing.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

S. Lone
Dec 01, 2025 10:55am
Picking only Trump does not reflect the true nature of immigration crackdown. All of Europe is doing it. In Britain Farage is getting more and more popular. In Germany Afd which wants to send immigrants back gets 34% of the votes. France has Le Pen who might become the next President. Denmark does not allow people living in the country to marry people from where they come from. I agree there is some racism which is against non Europeans, but such killings by Afghans and Syrians make them angry.
Recommend 0
Moud
Dec 01, 2025 06:02pm
The general negativre attitude towards immigration in the Western countries is being shaped by the new global geopolitical evolution.
Recommend 0
Tausif Ahmad
Dec 01, 2025 06:09pm
There is not issue on halting the immigration process. Possibly, after a screening the process will resume. It's the law on which the western countries run and dominate in the world. I wish there could be a rule of law in our country as well. The issue is holding everyone accountable not the weak one's only.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Dec 02, 2025 03:21am
Pakistan is doing the same to Afghans. Millions of Afghans have been deported by Pakistan.
Recommend 0

