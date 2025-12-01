Shaheen Chowk underpass design revised as barrel length extended mid-construction

ISLAMABAD: The design of the Shaheen Chowk underpass is undergoing a major change in the length of the underpass barrel while the project is still under implementation.

The underpass is being constructed at the junction of 9th Avenue and Khyaban-i-Iqbal (commonly known as Margalla Road), where traffic congestion was a routine issue.

Sources said the scope of the ongoing Shaheen Chowk project is witnessing amendments, as the underpass barrel has been increased from 56 metres to 85 metres.

In addition, an extra lane has been added to the roundabout. Two U-turns have also been incorporated into the project.

CDA incorporates additional lane and U-turns while staying within 15pc cost limit

According to CDA officials, these changes have been made to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. “Yes, the barrel of the underpass has been increased from 56 to 85 metres, while an additional lane has been added to the rotary (roundabout),” said a CDA official, adding that two U-turns had also been added to provide shortcuts for motorists from two directions.

“These changes were imperative for optimum utilisation of the project and are being made within the scope of the project, as we are making these changes within the 15pc limit of the total cost,” the official said.

It is relevant to note that, as per Public Procurement Regulatory Authority regulations, the cost of any project can be increased to a maximum of 15pc of the total cost.

“Member Engineering strictly directed that the cost of the project should not exceed the maximum limit, so in case some additional work is required for service roads or for fine-tuning the geometry of the project, we can opt for a new small tender if needed, but we will not exceed the 15pc limit.”

The foundation stone of the Rs1.3 billion project was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 24 and, as per the PC-I, it is supposed to be completed in April. However, the project is being executed at a fast pace and is now heading towards completion.

Sources said the government wanted to complete the project by December 25. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the CDA chairman have been pushing for its early completion.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Ministry of Interior on Sunday stated that, besides two other projects, the T-Chowk Flyover and expansion of loops at Faizabad Interchange, the Shaheen Chowk underpass was near completion.

It said Mr Naqvi visited the projects, reviewed the progress of all three and inspected the ongoing construction activities.

“All 70 girders for the Shaheen Chowk Underpass have been launched, and work on the remaining girders will be completed soon. Work on Ramp 1 and Ramp 2 of the project has been fully completed,” the press release stated.

It further said, “Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed satisfaction over the development progress of the three projects. He instructed that, to further improve traffic flow at the Faizabad Interchange, Loop 1 and Loop 2 should be upgraded to three lanes.

He also directed that landscaping and lighting be installed on both sides to enhance the beauty of the projects, and that all available resources be utilized to ensure their earliest completion.”

Mr Naqvi stated that the completion of these projects will significantly improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and provide convenience to commuters.

“The T-Chowk Flyover will also benefit travelers coming from the twin cities and Punjab. Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa gave the Interior Minister a detailed briefing on the progress of all three projects, informing him that approximately 80pc of the T-Chowk Flyover project had been completed and that the flyover will be opened to traffic in early December,” the press release read.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025