Health screening of Punjab police officials ordered

RAWALPINDI: Police have decided to conduct health screening of its officers and personnel to check their mental and physical health across Punjab.

In this regard, the police officers across the province have been directed to submit reports by December 15 to the inspector general of police.

The DIG Establishment Punjab has issued a letter, “Psychological profiling for all cadres” to the officers concerned. The letter stated that police personnel suffer from various mental and physical problems due to continuous duties, busyness, difficult situations, dealing with criminal elements and various administrative, social, economic and political issues.

The police have decided to launch a comprehensive health screening campaign across the province to solve these health problems arising due to increasing mental and physical pressure among officers and personnel.

It stated that the police personnel may suffer from various mental disorders such as schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorder due to continuous work in a challenging environment. In view of these, systematic screening should be made mandatory in all districts and units.

The screening of all personnel from constable to higher ranks will be the responsibility of the concerned officers according to their rank. The screening of inspector, sub-inspector, DSP, SP and other cadres will be done under the supervision of designated senior officers.

And each in-charge will conduct individual interviews of their staff and if any officer was found to have signs of mental health problems, its details will be sent to the concerned district head and further assessment will be done by a psychiatrist in coordination with the medical superintendent (MS) of the district hospital.

Similarly, it was directed that all the health screening reports should be kept confidential and will be used only for professional improvement.

The letter said the health screening reports received from across the province will be sent to the Central Police Office by December 15.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025