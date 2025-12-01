South Waziristan lawyers rally against ‘non-functional’ courts

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Lawyers of the district bar association in South Waziristan staged a protest rally demanding the restoration of judicial services in the region.

The rally, led by bar president Abdul Rehman Advocate, started from the district bar building and proceeded to the main gate of the political compound, where the participants staged a demonstration.

Carrying banners inscribed with demands for judges’ regular presence, the protesting lawyers expressed deep concern over what they described as the non-functional judicial system in the district.

The demonstration was also attended by Tank district bar president Peer Abdul Ghaffar Shah Advocate, along with a large number of lawyers.

Addressing the protesters, lawyer leaders, including Ehsan Kundi Advocate, Sherpao Advocate, Ehsan Mehsud Advocate, Abdul Rehman Advocate and Hasan Advocate said that judicial institutions in South Waziristan had remained inactive for a long time, causing serious disruption in public access to justice due to the absence of judges.

They said that despite improved security conditions, courts were still not functioning, a situation they termed disappointing, while litigants were being given long dates even in minor cases.

The speakers warned that pending cases had increased significantly, forcing the people to turn towards alternative systems for dispute resolution, which they described as a dangerous trend.

They urged the government to immediately restore all courts in South Waziristan, ensure permanent posting and presence of judges, and stop suspending judicial work under the pretext of law and order.

At the end of the protest, the lawyers unanimously passed a resolution announcing that if their demands were not met, they would formally inform the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court about the situation and expand their protest.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025