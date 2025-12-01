Bajaur youth demand ANP leader’s release

BAJAUR: Leaders of Bajaur Youth Jirga, which works for bringing peace and socioeconomic development in the district, here the other day expressed deep concern over the detention of ANP local chapter spokesman Obaidullah Khan Salarzai for campaigning for peace.

The youth announced to stage a sit-in if the case in which he had been arrested was not withdrawn immediately.

They made the announcement during a consultative meeting held at the Bajaur Press Club in Khar. The meeting was also attended by political workers and peace activists, according to a statement.

The participants claimed that a fake case was registered against Obaidullah, which led to his detention on Nov 20.

Obaidullah, a vocal advocate for peace and stability, was arrested by police after he addressed a ‘peace’ gathering in Sadiqabad town on October 26, the statement said.

They declared the allegations levelled against the ANP leader as baseless, just meant to punish him for raising his voice for peace.

The speakers included ANP deputy general secretary Sayed Sadiq Akbar, PTI local chapter information secretary Mohammad Ishaq Zia, ANP’s Sakhi Bahadur, Khar traders’ association president Wajid Ali Shah and Bajaur Youth Jirga leader Fazal Subhan. They condemned Obaidullah’s detention, saying it aimed to silence voices advocating for peace in the region.

The speakers noted that Obaidullah wasn’t the only one detained for advocating peace, claiming that others, including Naseebullah Khan Mamund, Sadiq Akbar and Wajid Ali Shah, had also been placed on the Anti-terrorism Act’s Fourth Schedule just for voicing for peace.

