PCB removes Karachi association secretary

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has removed Javed Ahmad Khan from his position as secretary of the Karachi Region Cricket Association on Saturday, following a successful no-confidence motion against him.

In a notification issued on Nov 28 by the PCB’s Election Commissioner, Mansoor Qadir, the board stated that a special meeting was convened on Nov 18 at the RCA Karachi office, National Bank Stadium in the presence of a representative of the Election Commission.

The notification cited that the no-confidence motion was passed with the requisite three-fourths majority of the Electoral College, as required by the Model Constitution of the Regional Cricket Association.

“Consequently you are hereby de-notified and removed from the office of secretary RCA, Karachi, with immediate effect,” the notification stated, directing Javed to hand over all official records and documents to the president of the RCA Karachi without delay.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025