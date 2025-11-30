E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis to play in PSL

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published November 30, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel
SOUTH AFRICA’S Tony de Zorzi bats during a net practice session at the JSCA International Stadium on Saturday.—AFP
SOUTH AFRICA’S Tony de Zorzi bats during a net practice session at the JSCA International Stadium on Saturday.—AFP

LAHORE: South African former Test cricketer Faf du Plessis has confirmed he will play in the 11th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

According to a PCB announcement, the internationally known cricketer has decided to join the PSL after playing in the Indian Premier League for 14 years.

The 41-year-old du Plessis, who previously played for Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, said he had accepted a new challenge.

“This year I accepted a new challenge to play in the PSL-11 and it will be an interesting step for me and a new experience to move ahead as a cricketer,” du Plessis was quoted as saying in the PCB statement. “It will help me to experience a new league from a closer position.”

“The PSL is full of talent and passion and I am waiting for to play before the traditional hospitality and enthusiasts crowd of Pakistan,” he added.

Du Plessis played his last international T20 for South Africa in December 2020, his last ODI in 2019 and his last Test match in 2021.

The PSL is in the process of expanding from six to eight teams from its 11th edition, a move which will require more national and international players to form the additional teams.

The announcement noted that in the presence of the cash-rich IPL, the PSL has had little exposure to attract current world star players, and as a result, many aged foreign cricketers get places in the PSL.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe