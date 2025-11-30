Former South African captain Faf du Plessis to play in PSL

SOUTH AFRICA’S Tony de Zorzi bats during a net practice session at the JSCA International Stadium on Saturday.—AFP

LAHORE: South African former Test cricketer Faf du Plessis has confirmed he will play in the 11th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2026, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

According to a PCB announcement, the internationally known cricketer has decided to join the PSL after playing in the Indian Premier League for 14 years.

The 41-year-old du Plessis, who previously played for Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, said he had accepted a new challenge.

“This year I accepted a new challenge to play in the PSL-11 and it will be an interesting step for me and a new experience to move ahead as a cricketer,” du Plessis was quoted as saying in the PCB statement. “It will help me to experience a new league from a closer position.”

“The PSL is full of talent and passion and I am waiting for to play before the traditional hospitality and enthusiasts crowd of Pakistan,” he added.

Du Plessis played his last international T20 for South Africa in December 2020, his last ODI in 2019 and his last Test match in 2021.

The PSL is in the process of expanding from six to eight teams from its 11th edition, a move which will require more national and international players to form the additional teams.

The announcement noted that in the presence of the cash-rich IPL, the PSL has had little exposure to attract current world star players, and as a result, many aged foreign cricketers get places in the PSL.

