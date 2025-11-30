University of Wah awards degrees to over 1,200 graduates

TAXILA: The 13th Convocation of the University of Wah (UoW) was held at the UW Auditorium on Saturday, where a total of 1,201 graduates received their degrees across various disciplines.

For the first time in the university’s history, nine scholars received their Doctor of Philosophy degrees. In addition, 312 MS and 880 BS students graduated from UoW in 2025. Major General Muhammad Kashif Azad, Director General (Commercial) of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Vice Chancellor Professor Jameelun Nabi, in his welcome address, congratulated the graduating students and appreciated the dedicated contributions of teachers, parents and mentors who supported them throughout their academic journey.

Degrees were conferred upon students from the faculties of basic sciences, computer science, engineering, management sciences, social sciences and humanities. To acknowledge exceptional academic performance, 43 graduates received gold medals, while five outstanding graduates were honoured with Distinguished Student Medals.

Addressing the convocation, the chief guest, Major General Muhammad Kashif Azad, congratulated the graduates and urged them to move forward with a strong sense of responsibility by applying their knowledge and skills for the betterment of society.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025