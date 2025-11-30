Pakistan’s first opera singer to enthrall audience today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first opera singer and the world’s pioneering Sufi opera star Saira Peter is set to captivate audience in the capital with a special solo performance on Sunday (today) at the Sir Syed Auditorium.

The event has been arranged by the Silk Road Culture Centre, bringing together music enthusiasts and admirers of Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage.

Speaking ahead of her performance, Saira expressed pride in representing Pakistan on international platforms.

“I feel proud and honoured for participating in these events for my country (Pakistan),” she said, adding she sees music as an ambassador of peace.

Renowned for merging classical Western opera with the spiritual depth of Sufi poetry, Saira highlighted her mission of portraying Pakistan as a progressive and peace-loving nation. She noted that she had been performing Sufi opera across Western countries in their native languages to convey messages of love, brotherhood, friendship and humanity.

Tomorrow’s performance is expected to feature a powerful blend of classical opera techniques and Sufi compositions, offering audiences a rare fusion experience that has earned Peter global acclaim.

She has carved a unique niche in the international music arena by becoming the world’s first exponent of Sufi opera, an innovative genre that blends the emotive storytelling of opera with the spiritual intensity of Sufi poetry. She is trained in both Eastern and Western classical music traditions. Saira studied at some of London’s prominent institutions, where she refined her vocal technique and stagecraft.

Her artistic journey has been defined by her commitment to introducing Western audiences to Pakistan’s rich cultural and poetic legacy.

She has performed widely across Europe and the United States, presenting renditions of classical Sufi poets, including Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, in operatic style.

Beyond her musical accomplishments, Saira serves as the director Noor Jahan Centre London and Saira Arts Academy, Lahore, where she promotes cross-cultural musical education and collaborates with international artists.

Her Islamabad performance marks a homecoming celebration, giving local audience the rare opportunity to experience the genre she pioneered and to witness a Pakistani artist who has earned respect on global stages.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025