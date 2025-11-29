Punjab introduces major reforms in Traffic Act

LAHORE: The Punjab government has introduced 20 major reforms in the 60-year-old Traffic Act, aiming to bring about better traffic management in the province.

Under the new reforms, if any vehicle is repeatedly fined for violations, it will be auctioned.

“Government vehicles involved in the violation of traffic rules will face heavy penalties, as no one is above law,” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said in a meeting here on Friday.

A briefing was given on a modern traffic management system, road safety measures, and submission of challan reports regarding use of helmet, rooftop passengers, and other violations.

A 30-day grace period was granted to eliminate one-way violations across Punjab.

“U-turns will be redesigned to make roads safer and more organised. It was agreed that compensation (Diyat) must be provided immediately to the families of those who die in accidents.”

Marriage halls will not be allowed to operate without proper parking arrangements, ensuring parking is mandatory.

A decisive crackdown will be launched to end underage driving. “In case of underage driving, the vehicle owner may face imprisonment of up to six months,” the meeting was told.

A province-wide crackdown has been ordered to end the practice of passengers riding on bus rooftops.

“For traffic improvement and public safety, motorcycle rickshaws will be completely banned on five model roads in Lahore.”

The CM gave a 30-day deadline to the traffic department to improve Lahore’s traffic situation.

She said: “Vehicles travelling to other cities will face an action if found speeding to reach destinations faster. The traffic situation must be improved in Lahore and all other cities within a month. No exemptions will be allowed as every offender will have to pay fines. I am giving the traffic police last chance to perform otherwise we will have to create a new department.”

She said traffic violations and persistent chaotic traffic were equivalent to weakening the writ of the state.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025