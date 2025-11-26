E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Frequent traffic jams continue to plague downtown

Khalid Hasnain Published November 26, 2025
A traffic mess on McLeod Road on Tuesday evening. — Dawn
A traffic mess on McLeod Road on Tuesday evening. — Dawn
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The massive traffic jams, especially occurring in central parts of Lahore, are not only contributing to dust pollution and smog, but have also become a source of noise pollution for the city dwellers, while the government faces criticism for “doing nothing” to ease the public mobility and comfort the people at large.

The city witnessed another traffic chaos on Tuesday in the evening hours after the traffic police blocked The Mall and diverted traffic to other roads due to the protest by the visually-impaired persons, continuing for the last many days at Charing Cross.

At the Lahore High Court intersection on The Mall, the traffic was diverted to the road leading to Lakshmi Chowk. Due to the diversion, motorists got stuck on various adjoining roads, including The Mall (Regal to High Court Chowk), the Lower Mall (Town Hall to Amarillo Chowk), Egerton Road, Lawrence Road, Queens Road, around Jain Mandir, McLeod Road etc.

A motorist says when he reached near Charing Cross, traffic was diverted to the road leading to Egerton Road. “I returned to The Mall and reached Lawrence Road. From there, I reached Regal Chowk but again I was diverted to another road. This all took nearly 40 minutes extra,” he said, adding that he again got stuck on McLeod Road.

A motorist accused the traffic police of not adopting viable plans to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

“They [traffic police] are imposing fines of millions of rupees on motorist daily, but spending nothing to ease them,” he said.

However, a source in the traffic police says that the protests on The Mall, peak hours and the road closures due to the ongoing development work in the city are major causes of such traffic mess.

CITY ADMIN: In various operation during the last 72 hours, the city administration removed as many as 49,500 illegally displayed banners and 1,373 encroachments across the city.

According to Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza, the operations will continue without any discrimination until the last encroachment is eliminated.

Joint teams of Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore (MCL), Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera), and district administration are conducting these operations, under the assistant commissioners (ACs) supervision, he added.

The district administration has also devised a strategy to have a strict surveillance system to prevent re-establishment of encroachments, warning that a stern legal action will be taken against those offering resistance.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Khalid Hasnain is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn. His reporting focuses on Pakistan Railways, Lahore’s civic affairs, and the energy and power sector. He can be found on X at @KhalidHasnain10

Khalid Hasnain

Read more

RAO
Nov 26, 2025 05:01pm
Governement us struggling at their part best efforts but what we contribute as citizens, explosion of population migration of all paunjab rather Pakistan to Lahore, reckless lawless bikers rukshawas, chingichi, limitless encorachments foid adultration, artificial price hike as we wish, in short rule is no rule no respect for others on road no worry about signal or one way we deserve all this if we dont cooperate with the governments
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe