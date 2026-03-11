TTAP calls on govt to take opposition, Parliament into confidence on defence pacts amid ‘changing regional situation’

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan called on Wednesday for the government to take the opposition and Parliament into confidence on defence pacts and policies matters “in light of the changing regional situation” so that decisions related to national security were taken with national consensus.

The demand was listed in a resolution that was passed during a joint parliamentary meeting of the PTI and other opposition parties at the Parliament House in Islamabad, according to a post on the TTAP’s X account. The resolution included demands pertaining to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as well as tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

It said that participants of the meeting expressed “deep concern” over the situation in the region and condemned US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated into a conflict after Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb 28 and assassinated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , who was the Islamic republic’s supreme leader.

The opposition termed the attacks “a violation of international laws and state sovereignty”.

The participants asserted that every sovereign state had the right to defend itself and agreed that respecting states’ sovereignty, territorial integrity and international laws was indispensable for ensuring global peace and stability.

They urged Muslim countries not to allow the use of their territories, airspace or resources against any other country “under external pressure”.

The meeting also paid tribute to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others who had lost their lives in attacks by the US and Israel, expressing deep grief and sorrow over their deaths. It also “strongly condemned” all incidents in which civilian populations were targeted, the draft of the resolution stated.

It further said: “In light of Article 40 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the meeting stresses that Pakistan should play its role in promoting brotherly relations among Muslim countries and strengthening Islamic unity while prioritising diplomacy, dialogue and peaceful solutions to reduce tensions in the region.”

The participants of the meeting congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on succeeding his father as Iran’s supreme leader and expressed hope that under his leadership, Iran would “move forward with greater strength toward internal stability, progress, and national unity”.

They also expressed optimism that under Mojtaba’s leadership, Iran would play a “positive and effective role for promoting peace and stability in the region and cooperation, unity and harmony in the Muslim world”.

Moreover, they urged the government and the international community to “take immediate diplomatic measures for a ceasefire, reducing tensions and peaceful resolution of conflicts”.

The participants also discussed the ongoing tensions with Afghanistan, with Pakistan’s armed forces carrying out an operation named Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan launche d Operation Ghazab lil-Haq on Feb 26 against the Afghan Taliban after “unprovoked firing” from across the border.

The opposition parties called for both sides to “exercise restraint and resolve the issues through diplomatic channels”. They also demanded that Afghan refugees in Pakistan should be treated in accordance with international laws and with dignity.

In their resolution, they also demanded the release of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and reiterated that the cases against him should be dismissed through due judicial process. Moreover, they said Imran’s “deteriorating health condition in the Adiala jail has become a matter of serious concern until such a court verdict is issued”.

The meeting expressed concern that Imran had “not been provided adequate medical facilities in prison, which resulted in him being taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) twice within a short period for treatment and follow-up care”.

It was further stated that the hospital lacked a retina specialist and that Imran should be taken to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.