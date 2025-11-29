Over 30 property possession cases resolved within week in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The special cell of the district administration and local police formed to implement the Punjab Protection of Immovable Properties Ordinance has resolved 34 cases of illegal possession of property in the district within a week.

Talking to Dawn, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema said that since the establishment of the cell, a total of 90 cases had been reported, of which 34 had been resolved so far. Work on the remaining cases will be completed by next week, he added.

The Punjab government has established the special cell in Rawalpindi under the Punjab Protection of Immovable Properties Ordinance to deal with cases involving possession of property by force, fraud, deception, or any illegal means. The entire process, from application to final decision, will not take more than 90 days.

Mr Cheema said that, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, possession and property disputes were being resolved through the joint coordination of the district administration and police.

Special cell formed under provincial ordinance takes up 90 cases as officials say all pending matters will be settled next week

He said there were cases involving family disputes, land grabbing and tenants refusing to vacate properties. A special team of revenue officials had been formed to verify land records and resolve the cases, he added. He said the district administration and local police were working jointly to enforce the ordinance to ensure immediate resolution or legal action in cases of illegal possession of property.

“The cases of possession of property by force, fraud, deception or any illegal means will be resolved under the ordinance. The entire process, from application to final decision, will not exceed 90 days,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the office of the deputy commissioner.

It was chaired by DC Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shaheryar Shirazi and assistant commissioners.

The meeting reviewed cases, made decisions and restored possession of houses and land to the original owners. The purpose of the ordinance is to ensure immediate resolution or legal action in cases of illegal possession. Immediate resolution or legal action is to be ensured, officials said.

The deputy commissioner, city police officer, SSP operations, ADCR, divisional SPs and assistant commissioners will be members of the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC). Once issues are settled between parties in the DRC, the committee will send its report to the tribunal for legal orders.

The tribunal, consisting of former district or high court judges, will issue legal orders on the matters referred to it. Its members will be notified for three years. The tribunal will issue legal orders on reports of cases resolved by the DRC.

If an issue is not settled in the DRC, the committee will send its recommendations to the tribunal, where trial proceedings will begin. The property may then be transferred to the civil or sessions court. The tribunal will also be able to hear ongoing property cases.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025