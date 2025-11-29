Afghan cleric, son gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An Afghan cleric and his son were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Board Bazaar area in the jurisdiction of Pishtakhara police station here on Friday, the police said.

Police officials said Maulvi Izzatullah Muahid was living in Hayatabad area but would daily visit a seminary in Board Bazaar area to take care of orphans. He had been receiving threats and several advisories were issued to him by the intelligence agencies.

Relatives of the deceased persons were yet to file any report with the police.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025