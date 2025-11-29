E-Paper | March 06, 2026

People-police bond vital to maintain law and order: IGP

A Correspondent Published November 29, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BANNU: The KP IGP, Zulfiqar Hameed, paid an official visit to Bannu the other day, where he met officers and personnel of Bannu police, Lakki Marwat police, and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) as well as members of the local community.

The ceremony was attended by DIG Bannu Region Sajjad Khan, DPO Bannu Yasir Afridi, DPO Lakki Marwat Nazir Khan, SP CTD Fazal Wahid and a large number of police officers and personnel.

Delivering a special message on the occasion, the IG said that the police forces of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and CTD had consistently demonstrated exceptional courage, bravery, and professionalism in the face of difficult circumstances, security challenges and threats posed by anti-state elements.

He particularly commended the CTD for its effective and decisive role in counter-terrorism operations, noting that the entire force is proud of their contributions.

The IGP also extended appreciation to the people of Bannu for their unwavering support to the police during challenging times. He said the strong bond between the police and the community had played a vital role in improving law and order in the region and remained the greatest strength in ensuring peace.

He further said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force was being strengthened on modern lines, with the welfare and well-being of personnel kept as a top priority. Paying tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty, he said their sacrifices would always be remembered with honour.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe