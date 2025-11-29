People-police bond vital to maintain law and order: IGP

BANNU: The KP IGP, Zulfiqar Hameed, paid an official visit to Bannu the other day, where he met officers and personnel of Bannu police, Lakki Marwat police, and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) as well as members of the local community.

The ceremony was attended by DIG Bannu Region Sajjad Khan, DPO Bannu Yasir Afridi, DPO Lakki Marwat Nazir Khan, SP CTD Fazal Wahid and a large number of police officers and personnel.

Delivering a special message on the occasion, the IG said that the police forces of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and CTD had consistently demonstrated exceptional courage, bravery, and professionalism in the face of difficult circumstances, security challenges and threats posed by anti-state elements.

He particularly commended the CTD for its effective and decisive role in counter-terrorism operations, noting that the entire force is proud of their contributions.

The IGP also extended appreciation to the people of Bannu for their unwavering support to the police during challenging times. He said the strong bond between the police and the community had played a vital role in improving law and order in the region and remained the greatest strength in ensuring peace.

He further said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force was being strengthened on modern lines, with the welfare and well-being of personnel kept as a top priority. Paying tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty, he said their sacrifices would always be remembered with honour.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025