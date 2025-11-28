Over 2,000 Afghan nationals repatriated from Dadyal

MUZAFFARABAD: The administration in Dadyal, widely regarded as the most affluent town on the banks of Mangla Lake in southern Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has repatriated more than 2,000 undocumented Afghan nationals to Afghanistan via the Torkham border in the ongoing month.

The repatriation followed biometric verification by Nadra, and special teams comprising officers and personnel of the Dadyal police station had been working round the clock to ensure implementation of the government’s policy, Station House Officer (SHO) Rashid Habib Masoodi said.

He told Dawn by telephone on Thursday that officers and personnel from other police stations were also assisting in the repatriation process at the holding point.

The SHO said senior police leadership was personally monitoring the process to ensure full implementation of the government policy.

Mr Masoodi expressed the hope that local residents would fully cooperate with the police and other departments in this government initiative and would not provide shelter to any foreign national.

He warned that if any local person was found giving refuge to a foreigner in their home, dera, shop, land or plaza, legal action would be taken and an FIR registered against them.

Only those foreign nationals who possess a passport and a valid visa will be allowed to stay, he said, adding that no foreigner without an active visa and passport would be permitted to enter Dadyal or any other part of the district.

