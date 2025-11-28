Romania marks National Day highlighting deepening ties with Pakistan

Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi among others cut a cake along with Romanian Ambassador Dr Dan Stoenescu to celebrate the National Day of Romania at a hotel in Islamabad on Thursday. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: Romania celebrated its National Day on Thursday, marking the Great Union of 1918.

Speaking at a reception in Islamabad, Romanian Ambassador Dr Dan Stoenescu highlighted the significance of the day and reflected on over six decades of Romania–Pakistan relations.

This year also marked 61 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Dr Stoenescu welcomed ambassadors, military attachés and local dignitaries who joined him and his team for the celebration.

Romania’s National Day is observed on December 1.

Dr Stoenescu noted that ties between the two countries had steadily expanded across political, economic, cultural, academic and defence spheres, with both sides committed to further strengthening the partnership.

Over the past year, Romania increased its footprint in Pakistan through new honorary consulates and wider diplomatic outreach.

The Honorary Consulate in Peshawar was opened earlier this year, while preparations were under way for new consulates in Karachi and Lahore. The envoy said his extensive travel across major Pakistani cities, including Karachi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, had helped strengthen trade, investment and business linkages.

A major milestone was the first-ever Romania–Pakistan IT Forum, which brought together more than 100 companies from both countries. The forum aimed to boost collaboration in digital innovation, technology and software development, creating new opportunities for businesses and professionals.

Defence cooperation between the two countries also grew, supported by high-level exchanges and enhanced military dialogue. Cultural and academic ties deepened as well, with new partnerships established between Romanian universities and Pakistani institutions, including NUST, GIFT and NUTECH.

This year also saw the establishment of Pakistan’s first Romanian language lectorate at Numl, headed by Dr Oana Ursache.

The envoy noted that the inaugural Romanian Cultural Days in Pakistan, featuring films, exhibitions and musical performances in Karachi and Islamabad, successfully showcased Romania’s cultural diversity while strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

Addressing regional and global challenges, the ambassador spoke about the evolving security environment in Europe, particularly the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine. He said Romania, as the NATO member state with the longest border with Ukraine, remained on high alert following repeated drone attacks on Ukrainian ports along the Danube.

He welcomed NATO’s recent measures to reinforce security on the Eastern Flank, stressing that violations of allied airspace must not be normalised.

Romania, he emphasised, remained committed to supporting Ukraine and safeguarding the values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law. He reiterated Romania’s unwavering support for the EU aspirations of the Republic of Moldova, which continues to face hybrid threats.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025