Two soldiers shot at near White House

Monitoring Desk Published November 27, 2025
WASHINGTON: Two members of the National Guard were shot on Wednesday just blocks from the White House, according to officials, as a spokesperson for Donald Trump said the president has been briefed on the “tragic situation”.

“Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington DC,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X, without describing the health status of the two victims.

The New York Times quoted local police as saying that one suspect was in custody.

Dozens of emergency responders and police vehicles were amassed near the entrance of a hotel just northwest of the White House. Local police had cordoned off several blocks of the surrounding area as emergency workers tended to the apparent victim, who was loaded into an ambulance with his mouth and nose covered in blood.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

