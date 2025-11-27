E-Paper | March 04, 2026

QAU students’ sit-in enters third day, halts academic activities

Kalbe Ali Published November 27, 2025
ISLAMABAD: A group of students continued their protest sit-in for the third day in the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Wednesday, paralysing all educational activities on the campus.

The protest camp has been set up by the Baloch Students Council against the “enforced disappearance” of a sixth-semester student, Saeed Baloch, a student of the Defence and Strategic Studies Department.

The protesting students had made contact with the students belonging to other councils and groups to join the camp and fearing a larger protest campaign, the university administration has suspended all academic activities.

The speakers at the camp said they had been firm on their stand for three days and had refused to remain silent.

They said the three days had shown that students could not be intimidated when justice was denied.

Mohammad Azam, the brother of the missing student, said the protest camp had become more than a protest site; it was a symbol of collective resilience.

“With every hour that passes, our message grows louder, we will not accept enforced disappearances, we will not accept fear, and we will not walk away until our voices are heard,” he added.

There was no official take from the QAU administration on the situation. However, a senior official of QAU said the administration had reached out to the protesting students, offering it’s help and asking the students not to establish the protest camp.

“But they flatly refused on the grounds that the administration was not in a position to offer any help, secondly, they maintained that the protest camp was not a political activity but a demand for the recovery of a student of the university,” the official added.

The speakers at the camp alleged that Saeed was forcibly taken away by unknown men in civil dress on July 8, between 7 and 7.30pm, from Islamabad toll plaza when he and his friend were going to Quetta on a public transport bus.

The protesters added that “the abductors were accompanied by officials of the law enforcement” and they offloaded the two from the bus. Later, Saeed’s friend was allowed to proceed on the same bus.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience.

Kalbe Ali

