Senate panel orders provision of security to three lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel on Tuesday ordered provision of security to three members of the upper house of parliament.

During a meeting of the Senate’s standing committee on interior, Senators Aslam Abro, Saifullah Abro and Naseema Ehsan complained that they had been receiving life threats but none of them had been provided security.

Senator Shahadat Awan, who chaired the meeting, directed that until the provincial threat assessment committees take up the matter, IG Islamabad, IG Sindh, and IG Balochistan must provide security to the three senators.

Senator Saifullah Abro questioned the integrity of certain FIA officials, noting that an FIA officer had made billions of rupees property in a single year.

Members suggested formation of a sub-committee for identification of those involved, but the chairman of the committee said there was no need for a sub-committee at this stage and directed that the investigation report against the responsible FIA officers be completed at the earliest and submitted to the committee.

The committee was also given a compliance report from Additional IG Sindh and representatives of IG Balochistan regarding arrest of the accused involved in the murder of Senator Muhammad Aslam Abro’s brother and nephew.

The Additional IG of Sindh informed the house that police teams are currently in Quetta pursuing the suspects; property confiscation proceedings have begun; the identity cards of the accused have been blocked; and the bank accounts of the accused have been frozen.

He said that call data records of only two suspects have been traced.

