Humanoid robot sets Guinness record with 106km walk

SHANGHAI: A Chinese-made humanoid robot has set a new Guinness World Record by walking 106km between the country’s eastern cities without shutting down.

Developed by Shanghai-based Agibot, the android A2 set off from Suzhou on the night of Nov 10 and reached the Bund of Shanghai in the early hours of Nov 13.

Powered by Agibot’s rapid hot-swap battery system, the robot remained active for the entire journey, officially covering 106.3 kilometers as certified on Thursday.

“Walking from Suzhou to Shanghai is a tough task even for many humans, but the robot achieved it,” said Wang Chuang, senior vice-president of Agibot.

“It proves the maturity of the robot’s hardware, cerebellar balance algorithms and endurance, laying a solid foundation for large-scale commercial deployment,” Wang added.

Equipped with dual GPS modules, LiDAR and infrared depth sensors, the A2 navigated complex scenarios such as traffic lights, narrow passages and crowded sidewalks, maintaining stable perception during day and night.

The robot navigated asphalt roads, tiled walkways, bridges, tactile paving and ramps, all while following traffic rules.

In an exchange with Xinhua reporters upon arrival, the robot described the journey as an “unforgettable

experience in its machine life”, humorously suggesting it “might need new shoes”.

In April, the Tien Kung Ultra, built by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre, completed a 21km half-marathon in 2 hours 40 minutes.

