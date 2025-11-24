E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Humanoid robot sets Guinness record with 106km walk

ANN | China Daily Published November 24, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel
THE robot navigated asphalt roads, tiled walkways, bridges, tactile paving and ramps, all while following traffic rules. —Courtesy Xinhua/China Daily
THE robot navigated asphalt roads, tiled walkways, bridges, tactile paving and ramps, all while following traffic rules. —Courtesy Xinhua/China Daily

SHANGHAI: A Chinese-made humanoid robot has set a new Guinness World Record by walking 106km between the country’s eastern cities without shutting down.

Developed by Shanghai-based Agibot, the android A2 set off from Suzhou on the night of Nov 10 and reached the Bund of Shanghai in the early hours of Nov 13.

Powered by Agibot’s rapid hot-swap battery system, the robot remained active for the entire journey, officially covering 106.3 kilometers as certified on Thursday.

“Walking from Suzhou to Shanghai is a tough task even for many humans, but the robot achieved it,” said Wang Chuang, senior vice-president of Agibot.

“It proves the maturity of the robot’s hardware, cerebellar balance algorithms and endurance, laying a solid foundation for large-scale commercial deployment,” Wang added.

Equipped with dual GPS modules, LiDAR and infrared depth sensors, the A2 navigated complex scenarios such as traffic lights, narrow passages and crowded sidewalks, maintaining stable perception during day and night.

The robot navigated asphalt roads, tiled walkways, bridges, tactile paving and ramps, all while following traffic rules.

In an exchange with Xinhua reporters upon arrival, the robot described the journey as an “unforgettable

experience in its machine life”, humorously suggesting it “might need new shoes”.

In April, the Tien Kung Ultra, built by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Centre, completed a 21km half-marathon in 2 hours 40 minutes.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe