Ajmal Khattak remembered as strong voice for poor

PESHAWAR: Literati, leaders of Awami National Party and scholars gathered here on Sunday to celebrate birth centenary of progressive poet and politician Ajmal Khattak and praise him as a strong voice for marginalised segments of the society.

Speakers shed light on literary, political and journalistic contributions of Ajmak Khattak. They termed him a revolutionary poet and a visionary politician.

ANP leaders Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, writer and politician Afrasiab Khattak and senior poet Noorul Bashar Naveed shared with the participants of the event their fond memories with Ajmal Khattak and dwelt upon his selfless services, terming him the true spirit of Pakhtun nationalism.

The function arranged by Alami Pakhto Jirga (World Pashto Congress) was held at Hujra Abdul Waris Khan. A large number of poets, writers and research scholars attended the event.

Prof Aseer Mangal, the chairman of WPC, in his opening remarks said that Ajmal Khattak’s relentless political struggle and poems laden with strong conviction would always keep him alive in the hearts of many.

Author of 18 books in Pashto and Urdu, Ajmal Khattak urged young bards to say goodbye to embellished style of composing poetry. He asked them to adopt a simple language that should bring out miseries of poor.

The progressive poet influenced almost three generations of Pashto poets and writers and even made them change their direction through his powerful writings as his maiden poetry collection ‘Da Gahirat Chagha’ (the outcry of honour) earned the title of bible of Pashto poetry, said Prof Aseer Mangal.

Sheikh Shaukat, a noted writer and former head of police department, said that Ajmal Khattak was the poet of substance and resistance as he envisioned a just and peaceful Pakhtun society.

Prof Yasin Iqbal in his brief talk stated that Ajmal Khattak earned the title of Baba-i-Pashto Nazm owing to his revolutionary stance when it came to highlighting social and political rights of poor. He observed that Mr Khattak’s radical views drenched in an outcry over oppression and usurpation of rights of people landed him in confinement and even exile.

Ajmal Khattak led the non-violence philosophy of Bacha Khan and inspired thoughts both in his poetry and prose as he served as editor of several Pashto literary journals and even remained scriptwriter and playwright of Radio Pakistan Peshawar for over five years.

Veteran writer Saadullah Jan Barq on the occasion said that visionary poets like Ajmal Khattak never died. He said that their words carrying living thoughts and it kept them alive forever. Ajmal Khattak was an embodiment of measured thoughts, he added.

Organizers of the event including Zubair Khan, Hameedur Rahman Nadan, Faridun Khan and Dr Alam Yousafzai also spoke on the occasion.

Later noted folk artist Fayyaz Khan Kheshgi sang popular numbers of Ajmal Khattak and garnered a thunderous applause from the audience.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025