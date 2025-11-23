E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Punjab seeks proposals for uplift of agriculture in Potohar region

Aamir Yasin Published November 23, 2025
A file photo of Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi on Murree Road. — Dawn/File
RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Mohammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Saturday instructed Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi to prepare proposals for uplift of agriculture in the Potohar region.

He said that the University is at the forefront of implementing the CM Punjab’s Agriculture Transformation Plan in the Potohar but there was dire need to make more plans to further improve the agriculture in arid agricultural area.

The minister accompanied by Punjab Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

During the visit, the minister and secretary agriculture toured key research and innovation facilities including the Centre for Precision Agriculture, the China–Pakistan Research & Development Center for Modern Agriculture and Efficient Water Technologies, and the Green AI Hydroponic Unit.

The visit highlighted the university’s advancements in modern agricultural technologies and its contribution to farmer awareness and capacity building. The minister also chaired a meeting where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman presented ongoing projects and university-led interventions aimed at transforming traditional farming systems through technology-driven solutions.

The minister appreciated the university’s leadership, noting that Arid University is at the forefront of implementing the Chief Minister Punjab’s Agriculture Transformation Plan in the Potohar region.

The minister emphasised the critical role of universities as hubs of research, innovation, and technology transfer. He underscored the importance of Academia–Industry–Government collaboration in achieving sustainable growth in the agriculture sector.

He expressed keen interest in hydroponic agriculture and highlighted the university’s specialised hydroponic institute and units, stressing the need to prioritise this technology to boost production and improve food security. Punjab Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo also briefed the Minister on the department’s efforts to strengthen coordination with agricultural universities.

He shared that new committees have been formed to identify field-level challenges faced by farmers and develop practical, research-backed solutions.

He stressed the value of joint projects between the University and the Agriculture Department aimed at improving productivity and ensuring impactful outcomes.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman highlighted the university’s ongoing mega projects, capacity-building initiatives, and the organization of national and international conferences, workshops, and seminars for farmer training.

He also emphasized the university’s focus on indigenous development of affordable modern technologies, noting that faculty experts and researchers have filed several patents, with more underway.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

