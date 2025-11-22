E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Terrorism incidents on the decline, but situation still unsatisfactory: CM Bugti

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 22, 2025
Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti addresses a ceremony in Quetta to hand over keys of 250 newly constructed houses to victims of the devastating 2022 floods. — X/PPPBaluchistan/File
Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti addresses a ceremony in Quetta to hand over keys of 250 newly constructed houses to victims of the devastating 2022 floods. — X/PPPBaluchistan/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said that although terrorism incidents have come down over the past one to two months as a result of security forces’ action, the situation could not be termed satisfactory.

The chief minister was giving an in-camera briefing to lawmakers of the provincial assembly on Friday about the law and order situation in the province.

Mr Bugti said the provincial assembly is the representative institution and a Jirga hall of the province and the government would inform its members about efforts of the provincial government for maintaining law and order in Balochistan, but the assembly lawmakers must also provide concrete suggestions to improve law and order situation in the province.

He said despite decline in incidents of terrorism in recent months, the situation still cannot be termed satisfactory and urged the House to propose effective strategies to fight the menace.

Earlier, the chief minister moved a motion to constitute a Committee of the Whole under Rule 170(D), which was approved. After this, the IG of Balochistan Police, Muhammad Tahir, and officials of the home department briefed the assembly lawmakers on the law and order situation in the province.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe