Terrorism incidents on the decline, but situation still unsatisfactory: CM Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has said that although terrorism incidents have come down over the past one to two months as a result of security forces’ action, the situation could not be termed satisfactory.

The chief minister was giving an in-camera briefing to lawmakers of the provincial assembly on Friday about the law and order situation in the province.

Mr Bugti said the provincial assembly is the representative institution and a Jirga hall of the province and the government would inform its members about efforts of the provincial government for maintaining law and order in Balochistan, but the assembly lawmakers must also provide concrete suggestions to improve law and order situation in the province.

He said despite decline in incidents of terrorism in recent months, the situation still cannot be termed satisfactory and urged the House to propose effective strategies to fight the menace.

Earlier, the chief minister moved a motion to constitute a Committee of the Whole under Rule 170(D), which was approved. After this, the IG of Balochistan Police, Muhammad Tahir, and officials of the home department briefed the assembly lawmakers on the law and order situation in the province.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025