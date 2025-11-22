E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Experts in Quetta warn against political engineering in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published November 22, 2025
Experts gather at a discussion orga­nised by the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), at the Quetta Press Club on Nov 21, 2025. — Facebook/YIFH2020
Experts gather at a discussion orga­nised by the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), at the Quetta Press Club on Nov 21, 2025. — Facebook/YIFH2020
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Experts at an event said on Friday that social and political engineering would increase radicalisation in troubled Balochistan, noting that this wrong approach will create more polarisation in society.

They expressed these views at a discussion, “Building Bridges: A Stakeholder Consultation on Tolerance and Inclusivity”, orga­nised by the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), at the Quetta Press Club.

Lawmakers, lawyers, academics, religious scholars, human rights and political activists, and civil society representation took part in the dialogue.

The discussion brought toget­her key stakeholders to explore strategies on bridging divides, addressing misconceptions, and fostering social harmony, tolerance and inclusivity in Baloch­istan and across the country.

Balochistan National Party-Me­­ngal (BNP-M) leader and former senator Sanaullah Baloch said that social and political engi­­ne­ering in Balochistan had bro­ught behavioural changes in society.

“This is a wrong approach that cannot bring tolerance and inclusivity in the province,” he said, adding that this engineering has created more actors which would increase extremism and radicalisation.

Leader of the Opposition in the Balochistan Assembly Younas Aziz Zehri said that people were entitled to demand their rights, and such actions should not be misconstrued as terrorism.

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, MPA and chief of ‘Haq Do Tehreek’, a rights movement, stressed the need for coming out of the mindset of ‘Islamic and un-Islamic’, and said the people should look into reasons for extremism and intolerance in the broader context.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe