FIA chief orders action against officials involved in human trafficking, corruption

Mohammad Asghar Published November 22, 2025
RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s Director General Riffat Mukhtar Raja has taken action against four officials for allegedly having links with human traffickers, facing corruption charges and conducting poor investigations.

The departmental action against officials involved in corruption and poor investigation was taken by the DG FIA during the “Orderly Room” held at the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad.

A spokesman for the FIA said that four officers involved in corruption, malfeasance, and poor investigation were awarded severe punishments, while a sub-inspector who came on deputation to the IG Sindh was recommended for dismissal from service.

He said an inspector, a sub-inspector, a technical assistant and a head constable were dismissed for corruption, links with human traffickers and poor performance.

A sub-inspector posted at Lahore Airport was dismissed after his links with human smugglers were proven, the spokesman said.

An inspector posted at the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) Karachi was dismissed from service for involvement in corruption and mismanagement.

A sub-inspector on deputation from Sindh Police was also recommended to the Inspector General of Police Sindh for dismissal from service for involvement in corruption.

The spokesman further said that a technical assistant and a head constable were dismissed for not entering correct information into the FIA system.

Two head constables posted at Multan Airport were demoted for negligence and carelessness, while two constables posted at Faisalabad Airport were suspended from service for negligence and carelessness in immigration.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector posted at Multan Airport was also given other departmental punishment for negligence and carelessness.

DG FIA Riffat Mukhtar Raja said there was no place for officials involved in corruption, negligence and poor investigation in the FIA. A strict accountability process is underway to cleanse the institution of corruption and black sheep, he said.

“Only through the accountability process will it be possible to end human trafficking and corruption,” the DG FIA said.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

