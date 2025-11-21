E-Paper | March 02, 2026

ATC acquits MQM-H chief Afaq, 11 others in rioting case

Sumair Abdullah Published November 21, 2025
MQM-H Chairman Afaq Ahmed is welcomed by suporters after being released from Karachi central prison following his bail in an arson case on Feb 25, 2025. — DawnNewsTV
MQM-H Chairman Afaq Ahmed is welcomed by suporters after being released from Karachi central prison following his bail in an arson case on Feb 25, 2025. — DawnNewsTV
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday acquitted Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-Haqiqi) Chairman Afaq Ahmed and 11 others in a case pertaining to instigating people to torch a heavy vehicle within the jurisdiction of the Landhi police station.

After hearing arguments from defence counsel Javed Ahmed Chhatari and prosecutor Nasrullah Majeed, the ATC-XV judge, who conducted the trial at the Judicial Complex inside the Central Prison Karachi, acquitted Mr Ahmed, who appeared on bail, and 11 others in a rioting case.

Defence counsel Chhatari told Dawn that despite the acquittal in the case registered at the Landhi police station, two other cases against Mr Ahmed are still pending a final verdict.

“The prosecution has miserably failed to prove the charge against all the accused persons, beyond shadow of reasonable doubt. Hence, all the accused persons are given benefit of doubt and stand acquitted of the charge in the instant cases under Section 265-H (1) CrPC,” the court ruled.

Reasoning for acquitting them, the court noted that the private or independent witnesses — the complainant, truck driver and conductor — in the case became hostile and failed to corroborate the FIR and other relevant documents.

It added that the witnesses also failed to identify the accused persons before the court, while the other witnesses, who were police officials, failed to corroborate the version of the prosecution.

“It is well settled principle of law that single doubt is sufficient to acquit accused but in this case multiple circumstances are available to create doubt about prosecution case. All the witnesses in the case are giving contradictory evidence,” the judge wrote in the verdict.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025

Pakistan

Sumair Abdullah is a reporter for Dawn with over three years of experience, currently covering district and special courts in Karachi. He can be found on X at @sumairahmed.

Sumair Abdullah

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe