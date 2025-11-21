Landmarks turn blue as Pakistan marks World Children’s Day

ISLAMABAD: On World Children’s Day, the government on Thursday night lit up its iconic landmarks in blue to highlight the importance of children’s rights.

The Ministry of Human Rights, in collaboration with UNICEF, marked the occasion with activities that included children stepping into symbolic roles across provincial assemblies, where they spoke about their lives, their hopes and their rights.

In a statement issued here, Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said that on World Children’s Day, Pakistan celebrated its children, their hopes, dreams and limitless potential.

He emphasised that every child deserved to grow up in a safe, nurturing and empowering environment.

He noted that the nationwide ‘Go Blue’ campaign, illuminating key landmarks, served as a powerful reminder of the country’s shared responsibility to uphold children’s rights and well-being.

The initiative, he added, symbolised Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring that children were heard and that their future was shaped by their own aspirations.

“On World Children’s Day, we renew our resolve to ensure every child is protected, supported and able to achieve their full potential,” the minister said, underscoring the theme of this year’s commemoration.

World Children’s Day (WCD), observed annually on November 20, marks the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history, and serves as a global reminder that every day is a day of action for the fulfillment of child rights.

“Every single day, children’s lives are shaped, often limited, by the choices adults make. On World Children’s Day, we raise our voices as young people determined to shape our own future. We imagine a Pakistan where every child is safe, included, learning and heard. Real, lasting change begins when leaders choose to listen, and when children are empowered to lead,” said Taqwa Ahmed, UNICEF Youth Advocate.

UNICEF, together with the Ministry of Human Rights, illuminated 18 prominent buildings across the country to draw attention to the importance of investing in every child’s well-being, safety and future.

“Turning the country blue is a unifying moment to remind everyone that every child in Pakistan deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, safety, dignity and the space to be heard. There are far too many children in Pakistan who are being left behind. Children below the age of 18 represent 47 percent of Pakistan’s population and human capital,” said Pernille Ironside, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

She said concerted attention and accelerated efforts are required nationwide, from the highest authorities to the family household, to value and invest in children as a unifying priority.

Children are eager and able to contribute positively to society, bringing ideas and energy that can shape a better future for all, said Pernille Ironside.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025