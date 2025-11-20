E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Syrian activist wins Children’s Peace Prize

AFP Published November 20, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Bana al Abed, winner of the International Children’s Peace Prize.—AFP
Bana al Abed, winner of the International Children’s Peace Prize.—AFP

STOCKHOLM: A 16-year-old Syrian girl who caught the world’s attention as a seven-year-old tweeting from the siege of Aleppo won the KidsRights Prize on Wednesday for her advocacy for children affected by war.

Bana al Abed, who was evacuated to Turkiye in 2016 with her family, was awarded the International Children’s Peace Prize for her work, “Reuniting families, reopening schools and offering tangible hope to children in conflict zones like Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and Syria”, the KidsRights Foundation said.

“With a voice that knows no fear, I ask (ex-Syrian president) Bashar al Assad, (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Neta­nyahu, (Russian Pres­ident) Vladimir Putin, the Sudanese warlords, and all the other warlords across the globe: How many children have had their lives and dreams stolen by wars, by a regime that kills its citizens, in the name of survival by a criminal who markets war as a political agenda, by an empire that justifies aggression in the name of security, and by those who have turned violence into a deliberate policy?” Al Abed said in her acceptance speech at Stockholm City Hall.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe