71st National Day of Algeria celebrated

ISLAMABAD: The Algerian embassy on Friday night celebrated the 71st anniversary of its country’s national day, marking the historic revolution of November 1, 1954.

The event was attended by chief guest Haroon Akhtar Khan, who is special assistant to the prime minister for industries and production. Ambassadors, including those from Oman, Palestine, Qatar and Jordan as well as other diplomats and dignitaries attended the event and expressed their wishes for Algeria’s continued prosperity and progress.

Algerian Ambassador Dr Brahim Romani expressed gratitude to Pakistan for being among the first nations to support Algeria’s liberation struggle, recalling Pakistan’s solidarity since the 1955 Bandung Conference and at the United Nations until Algeria’s independence in 1962.

He emphasised the enduring friendship and coordination between the two countries in international forums, especially on global issues such as Palestine and Western Sahara.

Highlighting Algeria’s strategic location, the ambassador described it as a gateway linking Africa with Europe, Asia, and the Americas. He underscored Algeria’s vast geography, rich resources and cultural diversity, noting that the country had become a growing economic power under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

He shared that Algeria recorded a 4.1 per cent economic growth rate in 2024, with a GDP of $270 billion, the third largest in Africa, and operated without external debt. More than 17,000 investment projects had been registered since 2022, under Algeria’s new investment law, which offered equal opportunities and incentives to local and foreign investors.

Inviting Pakistani entrepreneurs to explore Algeria’s thriving market, the ambassador said both nations had immense potential to deepen trade and industrial cooperation. The Algerian embassy, he added, continued to facilitate business exchanges, with over 600 business visas issued and two bilateral economic forums held since 2024. “Algeria and Pakistan share a history of brotherhood and a promising future of collaboration,” Dr Brahim Romani said.

In his remarks, Haroon Akhtar Khan felicitated the government and citizens of Algeria.

“The celebration marks the resilience of the people of Algeria as well as enduring friendship, mutual respect and solidarity between the two countries. Over the decades, relations between Pakistan and Algeria have evolved positively, marked by cooperation in various fields and consistent support in international fora such as the UN and OIC and non-aligned movement,” Mr Khan said.

The prime minister’s aide said in the spirit of partnership, there was immense potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation in trade, industry and investment and invited Algerian business community to explore potential in Pakistan. Later, guests were treated to local and Algerian delicacies.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025