Probe finds Shinkiari RHC staff involved in theft of medical equipment

MANSEHRA: A joint team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on Saturday revealed that the medical superintendent and four other staff members of the Rural Health Centre Shinkiari were allegedly involved in the theft of ultrasound and other medical equipment, depriving patients of essential healthcare services.

“We constituted a joint team of police and ACE after registering an FIR regarding the theft of machines at RHC Shinkiari, which uncovered the involvement of the medical superintendent, two doctors and other staff members,” DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told reporters.

He said that the district surveillance officer of the health department, Dr Amir, had submitted a written complaint to him on September 19 in this regard.

“Following the registration of the case under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code, we launched an investigation, which initially indicated that the theft was an inside job involving MS, doctors and other staff members,” the DPO said.

“The investigation confirmed the involvement of the RHC Shinkiari’s medical superintendent, woman medical officer, on-duty doctor, lady health visitor and watchman in the theft,” he said.

He further said that the ACE would arrest all those found involved after completing the legal formalities under relevant laws.

“The internal inquiry couldn’t pinpoint the culprits, therefore, the matter was referred to the police for a thorough investigation,” the DPO said.

TOURISM PROMOTION: Residents of Jabori and adjoining areas on Saturday demanded of the government establishment of a development authority to promote tourism in the scenic Siren Valley.

“Although the government has previously approved funds for road infrastructure in the valley to boost tourism, it should now set up a Siren Valley Development Authority to honour its commitment,” Abdul Wahid Khan, a local elder, told a jirga held in the Bugermung area.

The jirga, attended by people from Sum, Bugermung, Jabori, Schain and Jabar-Punjul union councils, unanimously called for the formation of an authority to ensure systematic development of the valley.

“If the government makes sincere efforts to promote tourism here, it will not only benefit the local population but also create employment opportunities for people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country,” one of the jirga participants said.

The jirga also formed a committee to coordinate with the provincial government in this regard.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025