Tickner fires NZ to ODI series win over England

HAMILTON: Late replacement Blair Tickner took four for 34 and Daryl Mitchell hit 56 not out as New Zealand beat England by five wickets in the second One-day International in Hamilton on Wednesday to seal the three-match series.

The Black Caps skittled the tourists for 175 in just over 35 overs and, despite some fine pace bowling from Jofra Archer, Mitchell again steered the hosts across the line as he had in their victory in the series opener in Tauranga on Sunday.

Seamer Tickner was brought into the squad on Sunday as a replacement for the injured Kyle Jamieson and got his first international start since May 2023 when Matt Henry was ruled out of the match with a calf strain on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old wasted no time in making his presence felt at Seddon Park by strangling Joe Root down the leg side to oust the former England skipper for 25 before ripping through the tail to claim his best figures in the ODI format.

“I thought I was just going to come in and run some drinks, but it was awesome to play,” said Tickner. “The boys up front did well, and I just sort of continued the job off. It was a good bowling performance all round from everyone. No pressure, really, for me, I’m just going to go back to the domestic grind.”

Mitchell Santner’s spin accounted for dangerman Harry Brook after a run-a-ball 34, while Jamie Overton top-scored for the tourists with 42 from 28 balls before he holed out.

Archer (3-23) trapped Will Young in front for a duck on the fourth ball of New Zealand’s innings and the England quick’s pace made the early part of the chase distinctly uncomfortable for the home batters.

Kane Williamson eked out 21 from 39 balls before dragging on an Overton delivery to bring Mitchell out to join Rachin Ravindra with 134 runs still required for victory.

Opener Ravindra picked out a fielder at deep fine leg with a pull shot early in Archer’s second spell to depart for 54 and Tom Latham quickly followed to give Adil Rashid his first wicket.

Archer removed Michael Bracewell for five with his final delivery of the match but skipper Santner made 34 not out and Mitchell secured the winning runs in the 34th over with a thick outside edge for his sixth four.

“It’s disappointing to say the least,” said the England captain Brook. “We want to go out there and entertain the world and it’s just not come off in the last couple of games.

“It was only two, three games ago when we made 400 against South Africa so it’s not far away, and hopefully we can have a good game on Saturday.”

The third ODI takes place in Wellington on Saturday.

Scoreboard

ENGLAND:

J. Smith c Williamson b Foulkes 13

B. Duckett c Latham b Duffy 1

J. Root c Latham b Tickner 25

J. Bethell c Foulkes b Smith 18

H. Brook c Young b Santner 34

J. Buttler lbw b Smith 9

S. Curran b Bracewell 17

J. Overton c Santner b Tickner 42

B. Carse c Mitchell b Tickner 3

Jofra Archer not out 2

A. Rashid c Bracewell b Tickner 9

EXTRAS (B-1, W-1) 2

TOTAL (all out, 36 overs) 175

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-3 (Duckett), 2-29 (Smith), 3-51 (Root), 4-63 (Bethell), 5-81 (Buttler), 6-105 (Brook), 7-143 (Curran), 8-164 (Carse), 9-165 (Overton)

BOWLING: Duffy 6-2-16-1 (1w), Foulkes 5-0-33-1, Tickner 8-1-34-4, Smith 5-0-27-2, Santner 8-1-48-1, Bracewell 4-0-16-1

NEW ZEALAND:

W. Young lbw b Archer 0

R. Ravindra c Rashid b Archer 54

K. Williamson b Overton 21

D. Mitchell not out 56

T. Latham lbw b Rashid 2

M. Bracewell c Buttler b Archer 5

M. Santner not out 34

EXTRAS (LB-1, NB-1, W-3) 5

TOTAL (for five wickets, 33.1 overs) 177

DID NOT BAT: N. Smith, Z. Foulkes, B. Tickner, J. Duffy

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-0 (Young), 2-42 (Williamson), 3-105 (Ravindra), 4-112 (Latham), 5-118 (Bracewell)

BOWLING: Archer 10-4-23-3 (1w), Carse 7.1-0-43-0 (1nb), Curran 3-0-26-0, Overton 5-0-36-1 (1w), Rashid 8-1-48-1 (1w)

RESULT: England won by five wickets.

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Blair Tickner

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025