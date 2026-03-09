E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Lens close in on PSG with win over lowly Metz

AFP Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:06am
LENS: RC Lens’ Amadou Haidara (second L) scores past Metz goalkeeper Jonathan Fischer during their Ligue 1 match at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday.—Reuters
LENS: RC Lens’ Amadou Haidara (second L) scores past Metz goalkeeper Jonathan Fischer during their Ligue 1 match at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday.—Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PARIS: RC Lens clawed to within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain on Sunday after beating bottom side Metz 3-0 to relaunch their unexpected title challenge.

Saudi international Saud Abdulhamid drilled in the opening goal late in the first half and Florian Thauvin doubled the lead for Lens immediately after the break.

Amadou Haidara wrap­ped up the victory on 52 minutes as Lens won for the first time in three matches to relaunch their pursuit of PSG, who lost 3-1 at home to AS Monaco on Friday.

Metz, who beat Lens earlier in the season, stay rooted to the foot of the table and have not won in the league since Nove­mber, taking only two points from their last 13 matches.

On Saturday, Olympique de Marseille avenged their midweek French Cup elimination by Toulouse, as Ma­s­on Greenwood scored the only goal in a 1-0 league win.

When Igor Paixao esca­ped on the left after 18 minutes, Greenwood ma­de a late sprint from midfield and met the winger’s pullback with an emphatic finish.

Ten minutes later, Pierre-Emerick Aubame­­yang pounced on a poor back-pass from Cristian Casserez, rounded Toulo­use goalkeeper Guillaume Restes but dragged his low shot wide.

Marseille’s sat back in the second half but the closest Toulouse came was a Yann Gboho shot that sma­shed against the crossbar.

Greenwood, taken off after 65 minutes after collecting a yellow card, edged ahead of Stras­bourg’s Joaquin Panichelli at the top of the scoring charts with 15 goals.

In the earlier games, the focus was on the battle to escape the two automatic relegation places.

Auxerre tightened their grip on 18th, the playoff spot, as they drew 0-0 at home with Strasbourg to move two points clear of Nantes who lost 1-0 at home to nearby Angers.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe