Lens close in on PSG with win over lowly Metz

PARIS: RC Lens clawed to within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain on Sunday after beating bottom side Metz 3-0 to relaunch their unexpected title challenge.

Saudi international Saud Abdulhamid drilled in the opening goal late in the first half and Florian Thauvin doubled the lead for Lens immediately after the break.

Amadou Haidara wrap­ped up the victory on 52 minutes as Lens won for the first time in three matches to relaunch their pursuit of PSG, who lost 3-1 at home to AS Monaco on Friday.

Metz, who beat Lens earlier in the season, stay rooted to the foot of the table and have not won in the league since Nove­mber, taking only two points from their last 13 matches.

On Saturday, Olympique de Marseille avenged their midweek French Cup elimination by Toulouse, as Ma­s­on Greenwood scored the only goal in a 1-0 league win.

When Igor Paixao esca­ped on the left after 18 minutes, Greenwood ma­de a late sprint from midfield and met the winger’s pullback with an emphatic finish.

Ten minutes later, Pierre-Emerick Aubame­­yang pounced on a poor back-pass from Cristian Casserez, rounded Toulo­use goalkeeper Guillaume Restes but dragged his low shot wide.

Marseille’s sat back in the second half but the closest Toulouse came was a Yann Gboho shot that sma­shed against the crossbar.

Greenwood, taken off after 65 minutes after collecting a yellow card, edged ahead of Stras­bourg’s Joaquin Panichelli at the top of the scoring charts with 15 goals.

In the earlier games, the focus was on the battle to escape the two automatic relegation places.

Auxerre tightened their grip on 18th, the playoff spot, as they drew 0-0 at home with Strasbourg to move two points clear of Nantes who lost 1-0 at home to nearby Angers.

