Sumptuous Yamal strike gives Barca win in Bilbao and four-point lead

BILBAO: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal struck a superb second-half winner to earn his side a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, leaving the champions four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

In the wake of Barca’s Spanish Cup semi-final exit against visitors Atletico Madrid on Thursday, and with one eye on Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Newcastle United, coach Hansi Flick shuffled his pack and watched his side labour through a disjointed first half in Bilbao.

Athletic created the better chances but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who produced a string of fine saves to help the visitors stay on level terms and underlined his growing importance this season.

Flick introduced Raphinha, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski midway through the second half and the breakthrough came in the 68th minute.

Pedri released Yamal inside the box running from the right channel and the 18-year-old curled a left-footed shot into the top corner to silence the home crowd.

Barcelona top the standings with 67 points after 27 games ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who won 2-1 at Celta Vigo on Friday, while Athletic are ninth with 35 points.

On Sunday, Villarreal beat Elche 2-1 to keep pace with Atletico in the battle for third in La Liga.

After Atletico, third, beat Real Sociedad on Saturday, Marcelino Garcia Toral’s Yellow Submarine, fourth, pulled level on 54 points.

Tajon Buchanan and Santiago Mourino’s first-half goals were reward for a dominant performance by Villarreal, although Andre Silva pulled one back late on to make the hosts sweat.

Villarreal had a host of chances in the first half but Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro made several good saves to keep Nicolas Pepe and Georges Mikautadze at bay.

Elche started the season superbly but are yet to win in 2026 or away from home across the campaign and have slumped to 17th, one point above the drop zone.Earlier on Saturday, Atletico remained on third with an entertaining 3-2 win over Real Sociedad. Nicolas Gonzalez netted twice as Diego Simeone’s Atletico overcame Sociedad.

It was only the second defeat for Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo in 14 matches at the helm, with the Basque side rising to eighth since the American’s arrival.

Both sides sealed passage to the Copa del Rey final this week, with this match a dress rehearsal for the showdown in Seville in April.

Alexander Sorloth continued his good form by sending Atletico ahead but Carlos Soler pulled La Real level in the first half.

Atletico substitute Antoine Griezmann set up Gonzalez’s first goal with a tidy backheel as the hosts took the lead again.

Sociedad immediately equalised, with Mikel Oyarzabal smashing in from the edge of the box.

Gonzalez won it for Simeone’s side, leaping high to nod home Matteo Ruggieri’s curling cross.

Argentina international Gonzalez was coached by Matarazzo at Stuttgart and the pair shared a laugh at the end of the game — they will meet again in April with a trophy on the line.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026