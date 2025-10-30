E-Paper | October 30, 2025

France expected to adopt consent-based rape law

AFP Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 04:59am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PARIS: French senators are expected to back a bill defining rape as any non-consensual sexual act, making France the latest European country to pass a consent-based law on Wednesday.

The final vote comes after members of France’s lower house, the National Assembly, approved the bill Thursday by 155 votes to 31, paving the way for its adoption by the Senate.

The measure defines rape as any “non-consensual act”, enshrining the principle of consent into the definition of the crime.

The text signals a move “from a culture of rape to a culture of consent”, said centrist lawmaker Veronique Riotton after the bill she co-sponsored passed the lower house last week.

Consent, the text says, must be “free and informed, specific, prior and revocable”, and evaluated in light of the circumstances, noting that it cannot be inferred from “silence or lack of reaction”.

“There is no consent if the sexual act is committed through violence, coercion, threat or surprise, whatever their nature,” it states, incorporating wording already used in France’s current legal definition of rape.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Failed talks
30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

DESPITE the efforts of friendly states to broker a long-term peace and resolve differences between Pakistan and...
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe