South Korea and US Reach Progress on Details of Trade Deal | Dawn News English

29 Oct, 2025 Caution for now THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...

Updated 29 Oct, 2025 Going rogue WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...

29 Oct, 2025 AI in Urdu AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...

Updated 28 Oct, 2025 Istanbul impasse Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.

28 Oct, 2025 Toxic skies THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...