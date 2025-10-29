E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Court declares NECA director’s hiring illegal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared the appointment of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NECA) Director Sabih Haider illegal, ruling that the process violated established service rules and statutory requirements.

Justice Babar Sattar announced the verdict while issuing a detailed 25-page reserved judgement. The court noted that the post of director SMO was not part of NECA’s approved service structure, and that the reduction of the prescribed age limit for the post - from 45 to 40 years - had been made without lawful authority.

The judgement held that the gazette notification issued in March 2024 to create or regularise the appointment was itself illegal. Justice Sattar directed NECA Board Chairman Owais Leghari to circulate a copy of the decision among board members and identify officials responsible for issuing the unlawful notification. The court remarked that such irregular appointments undermine transparency and merit in public sector organisations.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe