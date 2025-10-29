Court declares NECA director’s hiring illegal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared the appointment of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NECA) Director Sabih Haider illegal, ruling that the process violated established service rules and statutory requirements.

Justice Babar Sattar announced the verdict while issuing a detailed 25-page reserved judgement. The court noted that the post of director SMO was not part of NECA’s approved service structure, and that the reduction of the prescribed age limit for the post - from 45 to 40 years - had been made without lawful authority.

The judgement held that the gazette notification issued in March 2024 to create or regularise the appointment was itself illegal. Justice Sattar directed NECA Board Chairman Owais Leghari to circulate a copy of the decision among board members and identify officials responsible for issuing the unlawful notification. The court remarked that such irregular appointments undermine transparency and merit in public sector organisations.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025