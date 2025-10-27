JUI-F plans long march on Islamabad against ‘IMF-dictated’ policies

NAWABSHAH: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has said his party would launch a ‘long march’ on Islamabad and a series of nationwide gatherings against flawed government policies leading to unabated inflation and unemployment, as well as injustices, in the country.

Speaking to journalists at the local press club on Sunday, he said that the government was completely disconnected from public issues and “the economy has been mortgaged to the IMF”.

“We will not accept IMF’s slave-like economic policies under any circumstances,” he declared.

The Maulana asserted that all decisions for the country must be made in Islamabad, and not in Washington or London.

He criticised the government for not making any progress on the 27th constitutional amendment, indicating a lack of seriousness in its legislative agenda.

Asks govt to stop ‘oppressive behaviour’, respect nation’s aspirations

Expressing regret over Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recommendation of Nobel Peace Prize for US President Donald Trump, he said: “The act tantamount to insulting the Ummah”.

The JUI-F leader said the US policy on waging wars had caused bloodshed and destruction around the world and, as such, awarding Nobel Prize, to its president is mockery with humanity.

He warned that if the US established any airbase in Pakistan, it would be considered a direct attack on the country’s sovereignty. It would also make ensuring peace in the region impossible, he added.

Maulana Haideri also highlighted importance of China-Pakistan relations, and observed: “China is the trusted friend of Pakistan but our government’s attitude towards it is not commendable.

He urged the government to expand the projects like CPEC to promote development and ensure employment opportunities in the country.

Regarding Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), he said it was an organised political and religious force, and opposed the ongoing crackdown on its workers as unconstitutional and undemocratic.

He warned that if the government did not give up its “oppressive behavior”, and if PM Sharif did not respect nation’s aspirations and public sentiments, his party would launch a mass movement.

The JUI-F leader expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and emphasised the need for the Islamic world to unite against Israeli aggression.

He stressed that the country should be run according to the Constitution and law, with no compromise on religious freedom, judicial independence and public sovereignty.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025