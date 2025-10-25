Uzbek envoy wants enhanced tourism, cultural exchanges with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev on Friday expressed his country’s strong desire to deepen cooperation with Pakistan in tourism and cultural exchanges.

Speaking at a ceremony, “Bridging Cultures: Tourism Potential of Uzbekistan” held here the envoy said both nations had the potential to make Central and South Asia one of the most attractive and interconnected tourism regions in the world.

He invited Pakistani tour operators, investors and businessmen to collaborate in developing joint travel packages, hospitality projects and cultural events. The ambassador highlighted Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage, magnificent architecture and spiritual traditions, calling cities like Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva and Termez living museums of Islamic art and scholarship.

“Uzbekistan is the birthplace of great scholars and saints such as Imam al-Bukhari and Khwaja Bahauddin Naqshband, whose teachings continue to inspire Muslims across the world,” he said.

“These connections show that our bond with Pakistan is not just diplomatic but civilisational, rooted in shared faith and history.”

The ambassador invited Pakistanis to visit Uzbekistan for spiritual and cultural tourism, describing such visits as “journeys of the heart.” He also announced the appointment of Hamid Mahmood Chaudhry as Uzbekistan’s Tourism Brand Ambassador in Pakistan, praising his efforts to promote people-to-people ties.

Alisher Tukhtaev emphasised the need to expand cooperation beyond traditional tourism by advancing “academic tourism” and “intellectual diplomacy” through joint research on languages, literature and heritage.

“Together, we can preserve and promote our shared culture while building a prosperous and understanding future,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025