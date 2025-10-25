Lahorites breathe most polluted air in world

LAHORE: Lahore was declared the world’s most polluted city on Friday as a hazardous blanket of smog enveloped the metropolis, prompting authorities to issue a severe public health warning.

The crisis was quantified by alarming data, with the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a “hazardous” level of 362.

The situation was even worse in specific neighborhoods, with the Shalimar area recording a staggering AQI of 690, followed by Shadman at 611 and Syed Maratib Ali Road at 609. Other areas, including Iqbal Town, Lower Mall, and the Civil Secretariat also registered levels falling in the “emergency range”, posing serious health risks to the residents.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast no immediate respite, warning that a thick layer of smog is likely to persist over eastern Punjab, with a further increase expected in the coming days.

Met Office sees no immediate respite

The department explicitly identified industrial pollution and vehicle emissions as the primary drivers of smog and highlighted that children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions are at the highest risk of respiratory illnesses.

In response to the escalating crisis, Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says the government is following a comprehensive strategy to combat the environmental emergency.

Smog could severely disrupt daily life and businesses, she warned.

“For the first time in Punjab’s history, a ban has been imposed on the use of plastic bags,” Ms Aurangzeb says.

The minister stresses the need for the people’s cooperation in combating smog, stating, “Air pollution cannot be controlled without public cooperation.”

She says that brick kilns across the province are being shifted to cleaner zig-zag technology, a dedicated “Smog War Room” has been established for Punjab, and a helpline set up for the public to report environmental violations.

Furthermore, she says that the government has launched a public awareness campaign for a clean environment and it is the collective responsibility of the people to eliminate the causes of smog and keep the atmosphere clean.

Health experts appealed to residents of Lahore to take all necessary precautions such as wearing masks and limiting outdoor exposure as the city continues to grapple with the suffocating haze.

