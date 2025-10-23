Critical matters

WHILE ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been gaining strength with time, and the sentiments expressed for each other by the two governments sound great, it has been observed that Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia are facing a number of social and economic problems, and these problems have remained unaffected by the recent momentum in bilateral ties.

As a matter of fact, Saudi Arabia has almost abandoned the practice of hiring doctors from Pakistan. Those who are already working in Saudi hospitals are not getting fair treatment. About a year ago, Saudi authorities curtailed the salaries of Pakistani doctors. Pakistani authorities should take up the matter with Saudi authorities.

Besides, everybody knows the fate of those intended pilgrims who had applied through private operators earlier. No effort was made by the higher authorities to get the matter resolved. Also, the cost of acquiring an Umrah visa has gone up exorbitantly. A five- year multiple visa to the United States costs around Rs85,000, while a three-month single-entry Umrah visa costs around Rs45,000. Even the infants are charged the same rate.

It is clear that matters of public interest have failed to attract the attention of the two governments. All such matters should be resolved in addition to those related to issues of strategic significance.

Khawaja Tajammul Hussain

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025