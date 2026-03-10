Rude PPSC staff

I RECENTLY had to put up with a rather rude behaviour of the staff members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) during examination duty. As a teacher, I arrived for duty with respect for the institution, but the response was nothing short of humiliating. From the moment I reached the venue, the PPSC staff showed an unnecessary level of harshness. Their tone was rude, their instructions were unclear, and their impatience was visible with every small question. Instead of guiding us properly, they acted as if teachers were a burden or an inconvenience.

At one point, I genuinely felt that our dignity as teachers did not matter to them at all. We were treated like we had no value, although we are the ones responsible for ensuring smooth, transparent and fair conduct of the examinations. What hurt me the most was this one question in my heart: if PPSC trusts teachers to conduct examinations fairly, why can it not treat teachers fairly? I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for basic respect, tolerance and professional behaviour; things every human deserves, especially educators.

The attitude I experienced was un-acceptable. It affects morale, damages trust and reflects poorly on the institution. Teachers deserve dignity, not humiliation. We serve this system with honesty, and the least we expect is respect in return. If the PPSC cannot give respect to the teachers, it should not hire them for such duties.

M. Shahzad Aslam

Bahawalpur

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026