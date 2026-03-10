E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Rude PPSC staff

From the Newspaper Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 08:33am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

I RECENTLY had to put up with a rather rude behaviour of the staff members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) during examination duty. As a teacher, I arrived for duty with respect for the institution, but the response was nothing short of humiliating. From the moment I reached the venue, the PPSC staff showed an unnecessary level of harshness. Their tone was rude, their instructions were unclear, and their impatience was visible with every small question. Instead of guiding us properly, they acted as if teachers were a burden or an inconvenience.

At one point, I genuinely felt that our dignity as teachers did not matter to them at all. We were treated like we had no value, although we are the ones responsible for ensuring smooth, transparent and fair conduct of the examinations. What hurt me the most was this one question in my heart: if PPSC trusts teachers to conduct examinations fairly, why can it not treat teachers fairly? I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for basic respect, tolerance and professional behaviour; things every human deserves, especially educators.

The attitude I experienced was un-acceptable. It affects morale, damages trust and reflects poorly on the institution. Teachers deserve dignity, not humiliation. We serve this system with honesty, and the least we expect is respect in return. If the PPSC cannot give respect to the teachers, it should not hire them for such duties.

M. Shahzad Aslam
Bahawalpur

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe