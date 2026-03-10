OVER the last few years, significant infrastructure development has taken place in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, which is commendable. Projects such as the GPO Chowk underpass, Nawaz Sharif underpass, T-Chowk, Iqbal flyover, the under-construction Kacheri Chowk project, the new Faizabad underpass or flyover, and proposals to make IJP Road and Ninth Avenue signal-free, clearly reflect the government’s seriousness in addressing traffic-related issues. However, an important question remains: despite these massive projects, why do the roads of Rawalpindi remain congested?

The reality is that major arteries, such as Murree Road, are still under immense traffic pressure. Despite signal-free roads, flyovers, and underpasses, reckless behaviour persists. This clearly indicates that the issue is not merely infrastructure-related but is deeply rooted in poor traffic management and weak enforcement of traffic laws.

While roads and bridges have been constructed, the implementation of a proper system, clear guidelines, and strict enforcement on the roads remains lacking. Lane discipline is routinely ignored. Motorcyclists weave through traffic, rickshaws change lanes abruptly, buses stop in the middle of the road to pick up passengers, and traffic wardens often appear either helpless or focused solely on issuing challans.

A separate lane for motorcyclists was introduced and marked with green paint, but unfortunately, the paint got washed away after a single rainfall. This highlights that temporary measures are ineffective; what is required is a permanent, strong, and scientific traffic management system.

The government must now shift its focus from constructing flyovers and underpasses to enforcing traffic discipline. If behavioural reforms accompany infra-structure development, these roads can truly become signal-free and stress-free. Otherwise, the risk remains that we will continue building more bridges, while the traffic problem stays exactly where it is.

Hayan Ahmed Khan

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2026