E-Paper | October 23, 2025

LGH team repairs injured heart

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 08:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The young surgeons of Surgical Unit-I at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) claimed to have demonstrated exceptional professional skill by successfully performing surgery on a patient with a severely wounded heart, thereby saving his life.

A spokesperson for the LGH said Rizwan, a 22-year-old resident of Kasur district, was brought to the LGH Emergency in a critical state after sustaining a severe stab wound to his back, which had damaged his heart.

Despite the patient’s extremely critical condition, he said, a team comprising Dr. Saeed Mahmood, Dr. Muhammad Taimoor Shah, Dr. Awais, Dr. Amna Tariq, and Dr. Lubna, under the guidance of Prof. Farooq Afzal, Head of Surgical Unit I, immediately performed an operation and successfully repaired the injured heart.

Following the operation, the young patient was kept under continuous observation for two weeks.

Young Rizwan has now fully recovered and walked home from the hospital. The patient’s family expressed their joy and gratitude for the doctors’ efforts.

Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) Principal Prof. Farooq Afzal said all medical and diagnostic facilities were provided to Rizwan free of charge, as per the directives of the Punjab government.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.