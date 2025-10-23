LGH team repairs injured heart

LAHORE: The young surgeons of Surgical Unit-I at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) claimed to have demonstrated exceptional professional skill by successfully performing surgery on a patient with a severely wounded heart, thereby saving his life.

A spokesperson for the LGH said Rizwan, a 22-year-old resident of Kasur district, was brought to the LGH Emergency in a critical state after sustaining a severe stab wound to his back, which had damaged his heart.

Despite the patient’s extremely critical condition, he said, a team comprising Dr. Saeed Mahmood, Dr. Muhammad Taimoor Shah, Dr. Awais, Dr. Amna Tariq, and Dr. Lubna, under the guidance of Prof. Farooq Afzal, Head of Surgical Unit I, immediately performed an operation and successfully repaired the injured heart.

Following the operation, the young patient was kept under continuous observation for two weeks.

Young Rizwan has now fully recovered and walked home from the hospital. The patient’s family expressed their joy and gratitude for the doctors’ efforts.

Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) Principal Prof. Farooq Afzal said all medical and diagnostic facilities were provided to Rizwan free of charge, as per the directives of the Punjab government.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025